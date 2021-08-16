SportsTek Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 16th

SportsTek Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. SportsTek Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SportsTek Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SPTKU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,650,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,024,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,596,000.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

