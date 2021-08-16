Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $24.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $28,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

