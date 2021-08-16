SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.32

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.32 and last traded at $119.11, with a volume of 1693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.