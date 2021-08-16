Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,940,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 199.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.