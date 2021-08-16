Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 84,558 Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 84,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

PFMT opened at $4.58 on Monday. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of -0.80.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $904,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $78,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517,037 shares of company stock worth $6,379,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

