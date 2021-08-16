Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Select Interior Concepts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIC opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.53. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

