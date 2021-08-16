Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NewMarket by 259.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket stock opened at $342.22 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

