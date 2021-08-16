Stantec (STN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Stantec (TSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.50.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$67.00 to C$72.50.

8/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

8/5/2021 – Stantec had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Stantec had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$59.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

