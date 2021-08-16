State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $214,000. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $268,001. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $854.51 million, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

