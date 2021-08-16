State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lennar by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Lennar by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Lennar by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEN opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.73. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

