State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $178.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

