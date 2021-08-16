State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

