State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.81 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $60.48 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.