State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

