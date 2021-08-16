State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.47 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $156.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.