State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Corteva stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

