Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Position Raised by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Steel Connect, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.79 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

