Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by Cormark to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

STLC opened at C$47.83 on Thursday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

