STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $218.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

