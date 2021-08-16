Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after buying an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

