Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR opened at $96.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

