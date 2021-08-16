STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $45.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 41,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

