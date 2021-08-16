Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 377 ($4.93) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 326 ($4.26).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STCK. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of STCK stock opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £766 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 391.05 ($5.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.33.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

