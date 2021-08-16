Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 377 ($4.93) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 326 ($4.26).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STCK. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of STCK stock opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £766 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 391.05 ($5.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.33.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

