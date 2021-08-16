Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Straumann has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $91.78. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48. Straumann has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

