Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,952 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $33.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

