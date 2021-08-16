Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

AFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.