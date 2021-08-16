Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,720,000 after buying an additional 537,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

