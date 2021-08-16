Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

