Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.57.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.58 and a 52-week high of C$21.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.