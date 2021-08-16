Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.57.
Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.58 and a 52-week high of C$21.66.
About Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
