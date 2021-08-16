Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000.

FIDU opened at $55.31 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32.

