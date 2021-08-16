Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.80 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

