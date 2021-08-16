Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.64 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71.

