Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 5,614 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,567.9% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 174,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 164,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.