Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNMCY opened at $9.49 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

