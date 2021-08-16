Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,235 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 749,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 269,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

RUN opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

