Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $4.01 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,273 shares in the company, valued at $264,309.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth about $3,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 5,153.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 358,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 220,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

