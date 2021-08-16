Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$17.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has been given a C$17.25 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.19. 531,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.