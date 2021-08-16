Supernova Partners Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,887 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 put options.

Shares of SPNV stock remained flat at $$9.96 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 122,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $135,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 59,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

