Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,967 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Surgery Partners worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $46.79 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

