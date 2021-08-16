Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

