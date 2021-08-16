Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in July

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

