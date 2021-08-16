Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.50 Million

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report sales of $461.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.40 million and the lowest is $459.61 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $431.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 4,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

