Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Up 52.7% in July

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $126,167,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $83,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,278,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,431,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

