Symbol Price Up 20.6% This Week (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $891.50 million and $3.60 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00138181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00160108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,591.15 or 0.99925673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.00919281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.15 or 0.06927825 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,924,003,257 coins and its circulating supply is 5,467,805,620 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

