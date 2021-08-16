Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.