Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sysmex Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, import, export and sale of clinical laboratory instruments, reagents and software used in -vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine and other specimens. The company’s product includes instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis and point-of-care testing. Its operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, EMEA, China and Asia Pacific. Sysmex Corporation is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSMXY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SSMXY opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

