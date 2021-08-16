T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,385. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

