Tael Price Hits $0.0621 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $7.20, $18.11 and $62.56. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00937008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00110745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $62.56, $18.11, $24.72, $7.20, $34.91, $6.32, $5.22, $119.16, $13.96, $4.92 and $45.75. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

