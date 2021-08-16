Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Target by 77.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.77. 106,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,624. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

