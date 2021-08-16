Target (TGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Target to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Target to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $261.54 on Monday. Target has a 1-year low of $134.67 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

